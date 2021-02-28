Tuchel explains Abraham’s absence against Man Utd

Boss Thomas Tuchel said Tammy Abraham was left out of Chelsea’s squad for the draw with Manchester United purely for tactical reasons.

The Blues striker was not even in the matchday squad for the 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, with Olivier Giroud leading the line and Timo Werner on the bench.







Tuchel said England international Abraham was not injured.

“We have 21 strong players and only 18 possible [to be in the squad], so hard decisions,” the German said.

“It’s my job to take hard decisions and this was the decision for 18 guys and Tammy was not in the group.”

Tuchel felt Chelsea just about edged a tight game.

“We had the better chances and played high up the pitch in the second half,” he said.

“We have to accept a draw in the end and a clean sheet. We had a very good reaction after half-time. We stepped up and got better and better with higher recoveries. We went for a win but it did not happen.

“In this highest level, at some points, maybe two big chances have to be enough. If you don’t do that then we have to be alert and aware of the counter-attacks and quality from Manchester United.

“We did this and defended very well.”







