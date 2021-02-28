Tuchel explains decisions to drop Werner and recall Kante and Ziyech

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says he has left out a “tired” Timo Werner from the starting line-up against Manchester United because the striker needs a rest before facing Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday.

Werner has been replaced in the starting line-up by Hakim Ziyech, with Olivier Giroud retaining his place as the central attacker following his winning goal against Atletico Madrid in the midweek Champions League win.







“We had the feeling to give Timo a little break, to have him from the bench and also fresh for the fixture against Liverpool,” Tuchel said.

“I felt him a little bit tired after many games in a row, so give him a rest and let the other guys perform who deserve it.

“Hakim is a different kind of player. He deserves to start. He had a good impact in the game against Atletico.”

Mason Mount completes the attacking trio, while N’Golo Kante returns to the starting line-up to partner Mateo Kovacic, meaning Jorginho drops to the bench.

Tuchel says Kante can help defend against the creative talents of Bruno Fernandes.

“We trust N’Golo and Kova to take care of him [Fernandes], to stay close to him,” Tuchel added. “He’s a key player, the accelerator of the game.

“He delivers passes behind the back, he just needs one half foot open and he can be a threat with all the guys up front and their speed. The challenge is to defend him in the areas he will hang around.”

