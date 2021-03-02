Transfer gossip: West Ham eyeing Abraham and Toney, reports say

A look at some transfer speculation in Tuesday’s newspapers…

West Ham are reported to be keen on Tammy Abraham and Ivan Toney.

Abraham was left out of the matchday squad by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United.







It prompted speculation that Abraham could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge – particularly as he has yet to be offered a new contract by the club.

The Daily Telegraph suggest there will be Premier League clubs interested in the England international – and say West Ham would certainly be among those interested in him.

Tuchel confirmed after the United game that Abraham was not injured and that the German had simply decided not to pick him.

He explained: “We have 21 strong players and only 18 possible [to be in the squad], so hard decisions.

“It’s my job to take hard decisions and this was the decision for 18 guys and Tammy was not in the group.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Star claim West Ham have identified Abraham and Brentford striker Ivan Toney as potential signings this summer.

Leicester have also recently been linked with Toney, who has scored 25 Championship goals so far this season.







