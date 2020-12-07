Ziyech injury does not appear to be serious

Frank Lampard is optimistic a hamstring injury Hakim Ziyech picked up against Leeds will prove to be a minor problem.

Ziyech limped off during the first half of Saturday’s game and Chelsea are awaiting the results of a scan.







But the player has indicated to Blues boss Lampard that he does not believe the problem is overly serious.

Lampard said: “I hope this is a minor injury. We’ll find out with the scan.

“The feeling he’s had since the game is that it doesn’t feel too bad, which I’m hoping means (he’ll be out) a couple of weeks.”

The injury is a frustrating blow for Ziyech, who has impressed since missing the start of the campaign with a knee injury he suffered during pre-season.

But Lampard insisted he is not worried about the Moroccan’s overall fitness levels.

“He came to us quite a while ago now – at the back end of last season’s restart – and trained a lot,” Lampard said.

“The injury was obviously disappointing and he missed some weeks.

“But straightaway he showed his intensity to work in the gym and the training pitch until he was back.

“I’m not worried too much. I think he’s a fit lad. We can work him in training and he’s already shown he’ll be an important player for us.”

Ziyech is unavailable for Tuesday’s Champions League game against FC Krasnodar.

So too is Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is also nursing a hamstring problem.







