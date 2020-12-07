Lampard to make decision on Gilmour loan

Frank Lampard has insisted he will not discuss the possibility of Billy Gilmour leaving Chelsea on loan – for the time being at least.

The young Scot is fit again after a knee injury but faces stiff competition for a midfield place.







That has led to speculation that he could go elsewhere in order to play first-team football when the transfer window reopens in January.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Juventus and Napoli are among clubs interested in Gilmour, who has impressed during his first-team outings for Chelsea.

But Blues boss Lampard said: “I don’t want to have that thought or conversation until there would be any point where it would take place – firstly when the window opens, as it’s not open now.

“I value him a lot in this squad. We have a lot of options in midfield but that could quickly change as we’ve seen with the wingers situation – Hakim (Ziyech) gets injured at the weekend, Callum (Hudson-Odoi) gets injured yesterday and the numbers are not so great.

“So I’ll make that decision going forward.”

Gilmour will return to the starting line-up along with keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for Tuesday’s Champions League game against FC Krasnodar.







