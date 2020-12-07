Lampard dismisses Klopp’s claim that Chelsea are title favourites

Frank Lampard says people will not be fooled by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s claim that Chelsea are favourites to win the Premier League.

The German has said that the Blues’ impressive start to the season means they are in a better position to win the title than his reigning champions, or Manchester City.







But Liverpool’s 4-0 thumping of Wolves on Sunday night has put the Merseysiders back into second place, one place above Chelsea and level on points with leaders Tottenham.

“I’m not sure anyone actually really went for it,” Lampard said on Monday, as he faced the media prior to Chelsea’s final Champions League group game against FK Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

“Liverpool and Manchester City seem to be everyone’s favourites. When they perform how they have over the last three years and build up the squads they have over the last three years or four years, quite rightly so.

“Even with injuries when you look at the Liverpool squad and the team they put out last night to cover those injuries they have a big squad. Most teams at the top of the Premier League do.

“Tottenham are in the equation so are Manchester United so are others at this point. It’s very tight.”

Lampard, who had a much-publicised touchline bust-up with Klopp in their match at Anfield towards the end of last season, said that he wasn’t sure if it was “mind games” by his counterpart.

“He can have his opinion, whether it is that I don’t know,” Lampard added.

“It’s pretty clear where we’re at we’re in good form at the moment but as I keep saying we have players who have just come in, some younger players, some players who have come into the Premier League.

“Some of the teams like Liverpool and City who’ve had a lot of success have very established players in positions that have been performing at really high levels for a long period of output in the Premier League so we’re trying to get there and reach that and that takes a lot of consistency over the months ahead.”







