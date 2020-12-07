Lampard has ‘no worries’ about Werner despite barren spell

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has no concerns that Timo Werner will be affected by a five-game barren spell in front of goal which has also seen several high-profile misses.

Werner has not scored for the Blues since the 4-1 win over Sheffield United on 7 November, but the German striker still has eight goals in 16 club starts this season.







He somehow failed to end the sequence when he accidentally kept out Olivier Giroud’s goal-bound header against Leeds on Saturday from almost on the goal-line.

But Werner’s threat and contribution has been considerable, with him setting up goals against Newcastle and Leeds, as well as playing a part in Giroud’s late winner against Rennes when his initial strike was saved.

“I’ve got no worries about Timo,” Lampard explained.

“He’s come into this league and made a big impact straightaway.

“His speed, his direct nature, things he’s creating for the team, the fact he’s getting lots of chances, and he makes lots of chances through his explosive nature and his eye to be in the right areas. And that I love.

“I’ve got no worries about him. Timo’s going to be a huge player for this club. He’s scored some goals already. Of course he’ll want to score more and he’s missed a couple but keep getting there and he’ll score those goals.

“I just think it’s a small moment as all strikers have and I have no worries.”







