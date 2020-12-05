Chelsea v Leeds United player ratings

Chelsea recovered from going a goal down inside five minutes to beat long-standing rivals Leeds 3-1 in front of 2,000 fans at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in a win that takes Frank Lampard’s side back to the top of the Premier League.

Edouard Mendy: 5

Mendy was Kepa-esque in his hesitation for Patrick Bamford’s early goal as he wondered whether to stick or twist, but the early error did not affect his confidence and he responded well by claiming his crosses and instilling belief in those around him despite having little to do.







Reece James: 8

His obvious power and strength sometimes outshines his wonderful technique, but James made sure that was to the fore too, creating Olivier Giroud’s leveller and a couple of other chances in another majestic display.

Kurt Zouma: 8

The Frenchman was involved in the early Leeds goal when he was caught out of position by a glorious pass in behind. But he was otherwise excellent both in his defensive battles and bringing the ball forward – and crucially in winning the game with his fourth goal in 10 Premier League games this season.

Thiago Silva: 7

Silva’s partnership with Zouma looks more and more formidable, with the Brazilian talking charge for the most part but also allowing his less experienced team-mate to take on more responsibility when the time is right.

Ben Chilwell: 8

The England full-back has been as effective as any of of Chelsea’s summer signings and the consistency and influence was there once again. Chilwell was solid in defence and managed to get forward time after time without leaving gaps.

N’Golo Kante: 8

Industry and work-rate was essential against the high-tempo, manic Marcelo Bielsa side and Kante provided that – along with some dynamic runs from deep and several incisive passes.

Mason Mount: 8

Another outstanding performance from the England man, who matched Kante’s work-rate and always seemed on the verge of creating a chance.

Kai Havertz: 6

Havertz’s obvious quality and willingness to put in the hard graft shines through but he was slightly off the pace and guilty of several ponderous moments in possession before the break. He was much more involved in the second half, impressively making the most of a little bit more space, but the record signing’s Chelsea career is yet to fully ignite.

Hakim Ziyech: 7

Typically sharp and dangerous, he played key role in the first-half equaliser moments before having to limp off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Timo Werner: 8

Werner somehow managed to keep out Giroud’s goal-bound header from on the line but was otherwise impressive, causing problems from both flanks and also in behind. He was denied twice in quick succession by keeper Illan Meslier after the break, and also missed a great chance. Things are just just not falling for the German at the moment, but his unselfish nature was borne out by a magnificent late burst down the right and perfect cross for Christian Pulisic to wrap up the victory.

Olivier Giroud: 7

His first league start of the season brought a first league goal and he could have already had a hat-trick by the time he found the net with a great finish. The Frenchman was narrowly off target with an early header, was bizarrely denied by Werner and also screwed a shot wide. Giroud linked up play with his usual composure but he should also have added to his goal tally after the break.

Christian Pulisic: 7

The American came on early to replace the injured Ziyech and grew steadily into the game, with some telling runs down the left that could so easily have produced a couple of goals, before he cleverly steered in his first goal of the season in injury time. He looks certain to get his chance now.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Some surging forays forward helped relieve a bit of late pressure and he played his part in ensuring a ruthless team win.

Tammy Abraham: 6

A busy cameo from Abraham whose introduction perfectly illustrated the wealth of talent at boss Frank Lampard’s disposal.







