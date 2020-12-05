Fans back as Chelsea beat Leeds to go top

Chelsea 3 Leeds 1 4' Bamford 27' Giroud 61' Zouma 90' Pulisic

Second-half goals from Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic took Chelsea top of the Premier League.

Olivier Giroud, rewarded for his four goals against Sevilla with his first league start of the season, delivered for the Blues again by hauling them level after Patrick Bamford’s early opener.







And – much to the delight of the 2,000 fans allowed into Stamford Bridge – Zouma headed in Mason Mount’s right-wing corner just after the hour mark before Pulisic sealed the win in stoppage time.

Striker Bamford, playing against his former club, gave Leeds the perfect start, putting them ahead after four minutes.

He drifted away from Zouma to reach Kalvin Phillips’ great pass before Edouard Mendy and took the ball past Chelsea’s keeper before scoring into an empty net.

The visitors’ lead somehow stayed intact when Giroud’s goal-bound header from Mount’s left-wing corner was kept out by Timo Werner who, in trying to add the finishing touch, inadvertently prevented the goal and then scooped the ball against the bar from two yards out.

But Chelsea, now unbeaten in 16 matches, did equalise when Reece James’ right-wing cross was nudged in at the far post by Giroud.

James had collected a pass from Hakim Ziyech, who was replaced by Pulisic after seemingly suffering a hamstring injury while helping to set up Giroud’s goal.

Pulisic, recently back from his own injury, slid in to score from close range after Werner scampered down the right and teed up the American for a simple finish.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Mount, Havertz (Kovacic 67), Werner, Ziyech (Pulisic 30), Giroud (Abraham 79).

Subs not used: Kepa, Rudiger, Jorginho, Azpilicueta.







