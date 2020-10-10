Chelsea’s Ziyech is withdrawn from Morocco squad

Hakim Ziyech has withdrawn from Morocco’s squad after his recent return to action.

Chelsea and The Royal Moroccan Football Federation have agreed that he should return to his club for training.







Ziyech is yet to make a competitive appearance for Chelsea since arriving from Ajax.

He suffered a knee injury during a pre-season friendly against Brighton but returned to training before it was agreed he would go on international duty.

He played just over half an hour of Morocco’s 3-1 win over Senegal on Friday. But he will not be involved in Tuesday’s friendly against DR Congo.

Chelsea hope he will be in their squad for next weekend’s game against Southampton.







