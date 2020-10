Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has become the third Chelsea youngster to join Accrington Stanley on loan.

Baxter, 21, has moved to Stanley for the rest of the season and joins Jon Russell and Tariq Uwakwe at the League One club.

Baxter, who had a trial at Swindon during summer, has previously been on loan at Solihull Motors, Woking, Yeovil and Scottish club Ross County.