Chelsea assessing Mendy injury problem

Chelsea are facing the prospect of being without new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for the visit of Southampton next Saturday because of a thigh injury.

Mendy sustained the problem during a Senegal training session on Wednesday that forced him to withdraw from the squad for Friday’s friendly against Morocco in Rabat.







The 28-year-old made his debut for the Blues in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace following his £22m transfer from Rennes, replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga’s who has made a number of high-profile mistakes since his world record £71.6m move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

Mendy has returned to Chelsea’s Cobham training ground to be assessed by the club’s medical team.







