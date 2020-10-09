Chelsea’s James overjoyed after England debut

Chelsea’s Reece James has described his England debut as a dream.

The versatile 20-year-old came on at right-back in the 58th minute of the friendly win over Wales at Wembley on Thursday night, making a good impression as England recovered from a slow start to coast to a 3-0 win.







James, who has become a key part of Blues boss Frank Lampard’s plans in the past year, only made his Chelsea debut in 2018, following an impressive season-long loan with then Championship side Wigan Athletic.

“Wow!!!, James said in a tweet. “I’ve been dreaming of this day since a little boy

“What a feeling. I’d like to thank the manager for giving me this opportunity, and everyone else that’s believed in me and supported me to get to this point in my career.

“Follow your dreams with your heart!”

Wow!!!🤩 I’ve been dreaming of this day since a little boy! What a feeling. I’d like to thank the manager for giving me this opportunity, and everyone else that’s believed in me and supported me to get to this point in my career. Follow your dreams with your heart! pic.twitter.com/9MOnVu68hL — Reece James (@reecejames_24) October 8, 2020

James was a late call-up to manager Gareth Southgate’s squad, having been promoted from the Under-21s.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount also came on as a second-half substitute, while Ethan Ampadu, who is on loan from the Blues at Sheffield United, started for Wales.







