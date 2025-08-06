Chelsea striker Guiu makes Sunderland loan move

Marc Guiu has joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Ipswich, who recently sold Liam Delap to the Blues, also showed an interest in the Spanish striker.

But he has opted for a move to the Black Cats, who recently made an approach for him.

Sunderland were promoted to the Premier League last season via the Championship play-offs.

“I’m feeling great and really looking forward to the season ahead,” he told Sunderland’s website.

“I see myself as a powerful striker, who can make a difference on and off the ball, and I pride myself on being a natural goalscorer.

“This year is a huge opportunity for me to help take this team where it truly deserves to be, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Guiu, 19, joined Chelsea from Barcelona last summer and impressed during his first-team outings last season.

However, he made just three Premier League appearances – all as a substitute – and was out injured for almost four months before coming on as a late substitute in May’s Conference League final against Real Betis.

Meanwhile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has left Chelsea to join Everton.