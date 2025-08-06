Dewsbury-Hall completes move from Chelsea to Everton

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has completed a move from Chelsea to Everton.

The midfielder, 26, has moved on having struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular since being signed from Leicester last year.

Fulham were among other clubs interested in Dewsbury-Hall, who has signed a five-year contract.

He has moved for an initial fee of £24m, but the deal could eventually be worth close to £30m with add-ons.

Dewsbury-Hall made just two Premier League starts for Chelsea last season, featuring 11 times as a substitute.

“I’m honestly very excited, my family’s excited. There’s a real buzz about this. It feels right for me,” he said after his transfer was finalised.

“So just that alone gives me the motivation and the extra determination to show everybody, to prove a point and have a really successful time here.”