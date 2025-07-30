Sunderland keen on Chelsea striker Guiu

Sunderland are interested in signing Marc Guiu on loan from Chelsea.

Ipswich, who recently sold Liam Delap to the Blues, have also shown an interest in the Spanish striker.

Guiu, 19, joined Chelsea from Barcelona last summer and impressed during his first-team outings last season.

But he made just three Premier League appearances – all as a substitute – and was out injured for almost four months before coming on as a late substitute in May’s Conference League final against Real Betis.

He is expected to be loaned out for the coming season in order for him to pick up more first-team experience.

Meanwhile, youngster Ishe Samuels-Smith has left Chelsea to join Strasbourg.