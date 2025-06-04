Chelsea complete £30m signing of Delap

Chelsea have completed the £30m signing of striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

The 22-year-old impressed in the Premier League last season, scoring 12 goals, and was widely expected to leave following Ipswich’s relegation.

Several clubs showed an interest in him but Delap, an England Under-21 international, was keen to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea triggered a release clause in his Ipswich contract.

He has signed a six-year deal with the Blues and said: “I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach.

“It’s going to be an incredible place for me to develop, and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies.”

Ipswich, meanwhile, have indicated that they would like to sign Chelsea forward Marc Guiu on loan.

Guiu, who has impressed during his first-team outings this season, recently returned to action after an injury lay-off.

Like Blues star Cole Palmer, Delap left Manchester City in order to play regular first-team football and made a big impact.

He joined Ipswich from City last year and caught the eye in a struggling side.

His career has also included spells on loan at Stoke, Hull and Preston.