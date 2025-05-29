Chelsea in pole position to sign Delap

Chelsea appear to be in pole position to sign Liam Delap.

The Ipswich striker, 22, impressed in the Premier League and will leave the Suffolk club following their relegation.

A number of clubs have been showing an interest in him but Delap has indicated that he would like to join Chelsea.

Ipswich, meanwhile, have indicated that they would like to sign Chelsea forward Marc Guiu on loan.

Guiu, who has impressed during his first-team outings this season, recently returned to action after an injury lay-off.

Like Blues star Cole Palmer, he left Manchester City in order to play regular first-team football and made a big impact.

Chelsea are keen to sign at least one striker this summer and are ready to pay £30m in order to take Delap to west London.

He joined Ipswich from City last year and scored 12 Premier League goals in a struggling side.

His career has also included spells on loan at Stoke, Hull and Preston.