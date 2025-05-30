Chelsea poised to complete signing of Delap

Chelsea are poised to complete the signing of Liam Delap.

The Ipswich striker, 22, impressed in the Premier League and will leave the Suffolk club following their relegation.

A number of clubs have been showing an interest in him but Delap has indicated that he would like to join Chelsea – and the Blues have triggered a £30m release clause in his contract.

That has paved the way for the club to discuss personal terms with Delap, who is now expected to make the move to west London.

Ipswich, meanwhile, have indicated that they would like to sign Chelsea forward Marc Guiu on loan.

Guiu, who has impressed during his first-team outings this season, recently returned to action after an injury lay-off.

Like Blues star Cole Palmer, Delap left Manchester City in order to play regular first-team football and made a big impact.

He joined Ipswich from City last year and scored 12 Premier League goals in a struggling side.

His career has also included spells on loan at Stoke, Hull and Preston.

Chelsea want to sign at least one striker this summer.

They are also keen on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, but so are champions Liverpool.