Chelsea face competition for striker Ekitike

Chelsea face competition from Liverpool for the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike.

The Blues are in the market for a striker this summer and are interested in Ekitike, 22, after he enjoyed an impressive season in Germany.

The France Under-21 international, who was previously at Paris St-Germain, scored 15 Bundesliga goals this term and has been watched by several top European clubs.

Chelsea are keen, but champions Liverpool are also showing an interest. Neither club has so far submitted an offer.

Meanwhile, Marseille are interested in signing Chelsea defender Benoît Badiashile.

The centre-back, 24, has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular since arriving from Monaco in January 2023.