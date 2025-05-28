Chelsea come from behind to win Conference League

Chelsea 4 Fernandez (65′)

Jackson (70′)

Sancho (83′)

Caicedeo (90’+1) Real Betis 1 Ezzalzouli (9′)

Chelsea produced an empathic second-half comeback in Poland to win the Uefa Conference League.

Trailing to Abde Ezzalzouli’s opener, they scored two goals – both brilliantly set up by Cole Palmer – in the space of five minutes midway through the second half, with Enzo Fernandez equalising before Nicolas Jackson put them ahead.

And after Jadon Sancho thumped in the Blues’ third, Moises Caicedo added a stoppage-time fourth.

It meant Chelsea became the first club to win every major European trophy – and that an often troubled first season at the helm for head coach Enzo Maresca ended with silverware as well as a place in next season’s Champions League.

Maresca had told Jackson that he needed to make amends after missing the final domestic matches of the season through suspension after being sent off against Newcastle. And the Senegalese striker delivered.

Chelsea made a sloppy start at Wrocław’s Tarczyński Arena and conceded an early goal.

After the hapless Malo Gusto had given away possession, Isco laid the ball across to Ezzalzouli, who fired into the bottom corner of the net from near the edge of the penalty area.

Gusto was selected ahead of skipper Reece James, who replaced him at the interval after a woeful first-half display in which the Frenchman was not only at fault for the goal conceded, but was repeatedly beaten by Ezzalzouli.

There was a major left-off for Chelsea when Youssouf Sabaly missed a great chance to double Real Betis’ lead when he shot over after being set up Ezzalzouli – again after the Betis forward had gone past Gusto with ease.

But Chelsea were transformed in the second half and drew level when Palmer found space on the right, cut inside and delivered a superb left-footed ball towards Fernandez, who drifted between two Betis defenders to head past former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian.

And another moment of brilliance by Palmer led to Chelsea going ahead.

He sublimely turned away from left-back Romain Perraud and crossed for Jackson, whose attempted header bounced in off his chest.

Having been very much on top in the first half, the Spanish side faded badly, with Maresca’s substitutions helping to turn the game on its head.

There was no way back for Betis once two of the substitutes combined, with Sancho collecting Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s pass and drilling a cracking strike into the far corner.

And after Fernandez strode forward and found Caicedo, Chelsea’s player of the season netted from the edge of the box with the help of a slight deflection.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, Gusto (James 46), Chalobah, Badiashile (Colwill 62), Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Neto (Sancho 62), Jackson (Dewsbury-Hall 80).

Subs not used: Sanchez, Bergstron, Tosin, Colwill, Acheampong, Amougou, George, Nkunku, Guiu.