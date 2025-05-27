Jackson told he needs to make amends for sending-off

Nicolas Jackson must produce for Chelsea in the Conference League final to win back the trust of his team-mates, Enzo Maresca has suggested.

Jackson was unavailable for the final two games of the Premier League season after being suspended for being sent off for striking Newcastle’s Sven Botman in the face.

The Blues went on to qualify for Europe’s elite competition by winning at Nottingham Forest on the final day of the domestic season.

Despite achieving that goal in his absence, boss Maresca admitted the first-choice striker needs to play well in Wednesday’s final against Real Betis to win back trust.

“I think Nico is in doubt with his team-mates,” the head coach said.

“The reason why is because in that moment, Newcastle away, the most important game, he left his team-mates with 10 players for one hour.

“He is in doubt. He is a good guy. For sure, he recognised the mistake and he apologised to his team-mates, that is important.

“I’m sure tomorrow he has a very good game for us.”

Speaking at a news conference, Maresca remained coy on the future of Jadon Sancho, who has been on loan from Manchester United.

Asked if the final could be Sancho’s last game for Chelsea, Maresca responded: “I don’t know.

“It’s not the moment (to think about it). We have a final tomorrow, then in 24 hours, 48 hours, we are going to talk about the future.

“At the moment, there is not any thought or any decision made on Jadon, or any other players.”