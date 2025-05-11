Annoyed Maresca says Jackson ‘has to learn’ after red card in Chelsea defeat

Boss Enzo Maresca says Nicolas Jackson first-half dismissal in the defeat against Newcastle cost Chelsea dearly and that the striker must show greater maturity.

Jackson saw red for leading with his elbow when challenging Sven Botman just after the half hour.

And despite a hugely impressive second-half display which saw Chelsea dominate, Maresca’s men could not find an equaliser and might need to win both their remaining games to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

“Nico has to learn. no doubt,” Maresca said. “Especially at this stage of the season when you need all of your squad. Hopefully he will take something from this.

“For sure the red card affected the game. It was already complicated and to give them one extra player is even more difficult.”

Jackson will now serve a ban, so will not feature in the remaining league games.

“I will speak with Nico in the next day or so, but for him the [league] season is finished,” Maresca said.

“We need to find a different solution for last two games as they are important.”