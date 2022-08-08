Borussia Dortmund discussing Hudson-Odoi loan deal

Borussia Dortmund are discussing a loan move for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 21-year-old was not in the Chelsea squad for Saturday’s Premier League opener at Everton, where Jorginho’s penalty gave Thomas Tuchel’s side a winning start to the campaign.

Hudson-Odoi has made it clear he wants first-team football, while Chelsea have indicated they will let him go elsewhere.







German outfit Dortmund have a long-standing interest in Hudson-Odoi and now have an opportunity to snap him up.

There is also interest from Juventus and a number of English clubs.

He is under contract until 2024, having signed a five-year deal after being pursued by Bayern Munich in 2019.

Hudson-Odoi initially wanted to join Bayern but committed his future to Chelsea after being given a run in the side.

Now he is out of the first-team picture again, he has told the club he wants to move.

Meanwhile, Marcos Alonso is set to leave Chelsea for Barcelona.

And Timo Werner is on his way back to RB Leipzig.







