Chelsea’s Sarr completes Monaco move

Malang Sarr has completed his move to Monaco from Chelsea.

The defender, 23, has joined the Ligue 1 side on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal.

He has made just eight Premier League appearances – two as a substitute – since being signed from Nice two years ago.







Sarr spent much of the 2020-21 season on loan at Porto and remains well down the pecking order at Chelsea.

He was not in Blues boss Thomas Tuchel’s first-team plans and has therefore been offloaded.







