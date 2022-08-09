Werner completes move from Chelsea back to Leipzig

Timo Werner has returned to RB Leipzig on a permanent deal just two years after he moved to Chelsea from the Bundesliga club.

Werner scored 23 goals in 89 appearances for the Blues, having arrived in England on the back of a fantastic final season with Leipzig when he plundered 34 goals and helped the side reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

However, under Thomas Tuchel he found his chances limited to largely substitute appearances.

“I’m very happy to be playing for RB Leipzig again from now on,” the 26-year-old said.

“It was a great time from 2016 to 2020 in which we caused a sensation as a league newcomer. It was a worthy farewell for me back then, going as a record goalscorer.

“But that’s also a bit of the past and now I’m looking ahead, because RB Leipzig has developed over the past two years, just like I have.”

Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to move on loan, potentially to Borussia Dortmund.

