Chelsea’s Werner set to complete Leipzig return

Timo Werner is closing in on a return to RB Leipzig just two years after he moved to Chelsea from the Bundesliga club.

Werner was left out of the squad for the 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday and is heading back to his native Germany.







He has scored 23 goals in 89 appearances for the club, having arrived in England on the back of a fantastic final season with Leipzig when he plundered 34 goals and helped the side reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

However, under Thomas Tuchel he found his chances limited to largely substitute appearances.

He is set to return to Leipzig either on loan or on a permanent deal but with a buy-back clause.

And with the World Cup taking place in November and Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, Werner has expressed a desire to move on.

Werner will follow Marcos Alonso out of the door, with the Spanish left-back set to complete a move to Barcelona, ending his six-year association with the club who he joined from Fiorentina in 2016 and made over 150 appearances.

And Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to move on loan, potentially to Borussia Dortmund.







