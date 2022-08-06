Tuchel confirms Alonso is set to leave Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Marcos Alonso asked to be left out of the squad against Everton as he is set to leave Chelsea.

Barcelona are keen on the 31-year-old, who appears to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

“That is the case. He tries to leave and we agreed to this switch, and that’s why it would have never made sense to have him on the pitch today. It’s the right thing to do,” Blues boss Tuchel explained.







Chelsea’s signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton has paved the way for Alonso to move on.

Cucurella came on as a substitute in the 1-0 win at Goodison Park, where Jorginho’s penalty gave Chelsea a winning start to their Premier League campaign.

“It was maybe not the most exciting game in the history of the Premier League,” Tuchel said.

“But in general it was OK. In the first away match you hang in and do what you need to do to keep a clean sheet and get the win.”







