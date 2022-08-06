Jorginho’s penalty gives Chelsea victory at Everton

Everton 0 Chelsea 1 45' Jorginho (pen)

Jorginho’s penalty gave Chelsea a winning start to their Premier League campaign.

Jorginho calmly netted from the spot in first-half stoppage time following Abdoulaye Doucoure’s foul on Ben Chilwell.

Everton’s former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was without a recognised striker following the sale of Richarlison and an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Lampard’s cause was also not helped by a serious injury to defender Ben Godfrey, who was taken off on a stretcher following an early challenge on Kai Havertz.

His team battled in vain to find an equaliser in a scrappy game at Goodison Park, where Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling made their Chelsea debuts along with fellow summer signing Marc Cucurella.

Koulibaly and Sterling played from the start and Cucurella came on as a substitute.

Chelsea were well short of their best but were comfortable enough against such depleted opposition.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly (Cucurella 75), James, Kante, Jorginho (Gallagher 90), Chilwell (Loftus-Cheek 65), Mount (Pulisic 65), Sterling, Havertz (Broja 75).







