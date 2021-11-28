Frank confident Brentford trio will be fit to face Tottenham

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is confident Christian Norgaard, Sergi Canos and Rico Henry will be fit for Thursday’s Premier League encounter at Tottenham.

The trio were taken off in the second half of Sunday’s 1-0 win over Everton, with Frank admitting they were moves he didn’t want to make but said all three players were unable to play on.

The Bees are already without goalkeeper David Raya, with defensive duo Kristoffer Ajer and Zanka also sidelined.







Frank did welcome back Yoane Wissa off the bench for the first time in over a month following an ankle problem and is hopeful his side’s injury problems are improving.

“I think we have had some of the worst luck with injuries in the whole division,” Frank said.

“Christian had to come off with a minor back issue but he should be ready for Thursday.

“I don’t know what happened to Rico and Sergi but they had to come off, but I expect them to be ready for Thursday too.”

The hard-fought victory over the Toffees sealed a first a clean sheet in nine games and the first for goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez since he replaced fellow countryman Raya between the posts.

“I was very pleased for Alvaro. We know the keeper is a crucial position in any team and we miss one of the best keepers in the division, so they are big shoes for him to fill, and he pulled off two massive saves in the second half,” Frank said.

There was also a successful first Premier League start for Charlie Goode, who responded well after conceding a penalty in his first appearance in the top flight in the 2-1 defeat by Norwich earlier this month.

Goode, who joined the Bees from Northampton last year but saw little game time in the Championship, was given few alarms by a toothless Everton attack and Frank was happy his performance.

“I think he defended well and was strong when he needed to be,” Frank said.

“It is not easy to step in and just play in the Premier League and he did very well.”







