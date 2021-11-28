Boss Frank savours ‘huge’ Brentford win

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was overjoyed after his side beat Everton after a run of five Premier League matches without a win.

The Bees were on the back foot for most of the second half but defended well to claim their first win at home since the opening game of the season – and move above the Toffees and Aston Villa up to 12th in the Premier League table.







“I am very pleased with the result. It is a big, big win and I think we played a good game in the first half and deserved to be in front,” Frank said.

“In the second half Everton had more of the ball without really hurting us and of course I would like us to be more on the ball, but we have to put things into perspective.

“We are newly promoted playing against Everton who have invested heavily in the last few years and are looking to be playing Champions League football.

“They perhaps could have got a goal but we were back to the defensive mindset that we had early in the season.

“It us up there with our biggest win of the season. We had that first one against Arsenal, but because we haven’t won in five to get the win is huge.

“We know that in any top level league in the world we have to defend well. It was so important we did that.”







