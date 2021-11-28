Brentford v Everton player ratings

Brentford sealed a first win in six Premier League matches with a 1-0 win over struggling Everton at the Community Stadium. Here’s how we rated each Bees player.

Alvaro Fernandez: 7

Having conceded eight goals in three previous Premier League games, the Spanish keeper was solid. Got down to make a smart save from an instinctive shot by Alex Iwobi as Everton pushed for an equaliser in the second half.







Rico Henry: 6

Needed to be alert to deal with the lively Iwobi, who was playing just behind Everton striker Salomon Rondon. Not the most eye-catching display from the fans’ favourite and was eventually substituted in the latter stages.

Pontus Jansson: 7

Allowed Rondon time to turn and shoot narrowly wide in the danger area as the Toffees chased an equaliser. Booked for his involvement in a second half melee as events were poised to get out of control. Otherwise a solid performance from the skipper.

Charlie Goode: 7

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank utilised Goode for long throws on both sides of the pitch in the final third as a notable tactic going forward. Mopped up well against the pace and threat of Iwobi as Everton improved at the start of the second half.

Ethan Pinnock: 8

Brought a decent save from Everton keeper Jordan Pickford with a close-range header, with the Bees stopper keen to add to the set-piece danger. Hugely committed and ever alert against some of Everton’s late threats.

Sergi Canos: 6

Lacked his usual presence and influence down the right in the first half. Blazed a wild shot over at the start of the second half and free-kicks lacked accuracy. Replaced late on by Yoane Wissa.

Frank Onyeka: 6

The combative midfielder won the decisive penalty when he was kicked in the face by Andros Townsend. Pressed well down the right at times to give the Bees welcome width, particularly in the first half, and gave Townsend a few headaches.

Christian Norgaard: 7

A disciplined performance from the reliable Dane. Screened the midfield well and thwarted the danger coming from Everton pair Abdou Doucoure and Anthony Gordon.

Vitaly Janelt: 7

Worked hard alongside Norgaard in countering the threat through the middle by the Merseysiders. Never got the opportunity to test Pickford with one of his trademark left-footed drives.

Ivan Toney: 7

Kept ice cool in customary fashion to put Brentford a goal up from the penalty spot. Had a tough battle with Everton centre-half Ben Godfrey. Tireless up front.

Bryan Mbeumo: 6

Squandered a decent opportunity to double the lead four minutes before the break when he could only shoot weakly at Pickford. Struggled to make headway after the interval with Rafael Benitez’s men enjoying more possession in the Brentford half.

Shandon Baptiste: 6

A 69th-minute substitute for Norgaard as Frank looked to add freshness with Brentford holding on to their slender advantage.

Mads Roerslev: 7

Came on as a 77th minute replacement for Henry to help shore things up for the Bees.







