Toney’s penalty gives Bees victory over Everton

Brentford 1 Everton 0 24' Toney (pen)

Brentford returned to winning ways with a first Premier League victory in six matches.

Ivan Toney’s first-half penalty ended a run of three successive home defeats – and earned his side a first win at the Brentford Community Stadium since the opening match of the season – to keep the Bees ensconced in mid-table.







Everton, still without injured England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the suspended Richarlison, offered little threat in attack and the hosts took full advantage to hold on for a much-needed win ahead of away trips to Tottenham and Leeds.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank recalled Fred Onyeka to his starting line-up and it was the Nigerian midfielder who won the decisive spot-kick midway through the first half after he was felled in the box by a high-footed attempted clearance by Andros Townsend.

The incident happened shortly after Pontus Jansson had failed to divert the ball past Jordan Pickford from inside the six-yard box and initially waved away by referee Darren England, who then awarded the decision after a pitch-side VAR consultation.

Everton had most of the ball in a second half in which moments of quality were at a premium, with the lively Anthony Gordon and substitute Demarai Gray causing some problems for Brentford out wide.

But the Toffees’ lack of cutting edge up front from lone striker Salomon Rondon meant the Bees defensive trio of Jansson, Ethan Pinnock and Charlie Goode were relatively untroubled and saw out the game comfortably.

Brentford : Fernandez, Canos (Wissa 87), Pinnock, Goode, Jansson, Henry (Roerslev 77), Norgaard (Baptiste 70), Onyeka, Janelt, Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs not used: Cox, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, , Ghoddos, Sorensen.







