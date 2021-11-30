Brentford defender Ajer out for three to four more weeks

Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer is likely to be out for another three to four weeks, according to Thomas Frank.

Ajer has been out since picking up a hamstring injury during the Carabao Cup game against Stoke a month ago.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s London derby against Tottenham, Bees boss Frank said: “He’s doing well, working hard on the (training) pitch. It will most likely be three to four weeks still.”







Meanwhile, Zanka is being assessed on a weekly basis and will remain sidelined for the time being at least.

And Frank is also unsure when Tariqe Fosu will be available again.

Frank explained: “Zanka will be assessed weekly. He will not be available for Tottenham.

“We will see how long it will take. It’s something behind the knee linked to hamstring issues.

“Tariqe Fosu was very unlucky to have a hamstring injury in training. It will take a while I think.”

On a more positive note, Sergi Canos, Rico Henry and Christian Norgaard will seemingly be fit for Thursday.

All three players picked up knocks during Sunday afternoon’s 1-0 win over Everton.

However, Frank confirmed that the squad will be unchanged for the Spurs game.







