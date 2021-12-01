Brentford boss keen to quieten Tottenham crowd

Thomas Frank says Brentford will look to quieten the home crowd in Thursday’s London derby at Tottenham.

The Bees face a tough task against Antonio Conte’s side and boss Frank is keen for them to frustrate their opponents on their home soil.

“There are two sides of the coin,” said Frank.







“No doubt if they get things going for them it can be a difficult place to go to.

“But if it’s not working and we are defending well, aggressive and going forward, then it may be quiet.

“We hope we can make it not as noisy.”

Frank expects Spurs to grow stronger under former Chelsea boss Conte, who took over at the north London club at the start of November.

But the Dane hopes Conte’s impact is not felt until after Brentford’s visit.

“I think Conte is one of the best managers in the world,” he said.

“His teams are always very strong defensively and know exactly what they do.

“A team is always a reflection of the personality of the manager – and he has a very strong mentality.

“There’s that structure and the defensive side of the game, plus he will learn them his mentality in terms of getting them to be a winning team.

“Hopefully they’re not there yet and we can maybe do something against them.”

Sergi Canos, Rico Henry and Christian Norgaard look set to feature at Spurs despite picking up knocks against Everton on Sunday.







