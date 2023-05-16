Brentford set to complete signing of keeper Flekken

Brentford are set to complete the signing of Netherlands international goalkeeper Mark Flekken from German club Freiburg.

A deal has been agreed for Flekken, 29, to move to west London.

He has been lined up to replace David Raya, who is expected to leave this summer.







Raya has a year remaining on his contract and has rejected offers of a new deal.

Bees boss Thomas Frank said last week that the club were “prepared” for Raya’s possible exit.

Frank said: “David has one year left and we’ll see what will happen.

“I’m very, very happy with David here. Everyone knows he’s a £40m-plus goalkeeper if anyone is interested.

“We are prepared like in any other position. There is a possibility that maybe he will leave this summer for the right price.

“If that happens then of course we need to be prepared – like we are at left-back, right-back, striker.”







