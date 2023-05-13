Brentford hope for Toney decision before end of season

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes the club will find out before the end of the season what punishment Ivan Toney faces for breaching the FA’s betting rules.

Toney, who has scored 20 goals this season, is facing the prospect of a lengthy ban after admitting to many, but not all, of the 262 charges made against him last November and December.







The 27-year-old England international was initially charged with 232 breaches of the FA’s rule E8 between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021.

He was then charged with breaching the same rule a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and 18 February 2019.

The alleged breaches began when Toney was a Newcastle player on loan at Scunthorpe and stretch to his time with the Bees, who he joined from Peterborough in 2020.

“I am pretty sure we will know where we stand before the season ends or just after the season so we can react, potentially,” Frank said.

“Right now we are in a good position. We have four good players in Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Keane Lewis-Potter.

“But we have to wait until the result of the hearing before we do anything.

“But we are prepared if we need to do anything.”







