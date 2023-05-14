Frank hails Bees duo after victory over West Ham

Brentford boss Thomas Frank praised Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa for filling the void left by Ivan Toney’s absence in a comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham.

The victory was secured by first-half goals from Mbeumo and Wissa. with Toney sidelined because of a minor hamstring strain.

Mbeumo was a constant threat throughout on the left of the Brentford front three and could have had a hat-trick, with keeper Łukasz Fabiański making two good saves to deny to Cameroon international.







“Bryan is sometimes going a little bit under the radar – I think he’s a fantastic player,” said Frank.

“I think he could and should have scored more and was probably a little bit unlucky in some situations.

“Plus the importance for us in pressing and defensive work, he works so hard for the team.

“I can’t praise Wissa enough and I am sorry that I cannot give him enough minutes.

“He has scored six goals in the Premier League and I don’t know how many players outside of the top teams have a player that is not a regular starter with that many goals.

“It was a very dynamic front three today – it was exciting the way they complemented each other.”

The win means Brentford are sure of a top-10 finish in their second season in the top flight.

“I’m so happy we are now 100% in the top 10, which is an incredible achievement. We believed we could do something special this season,” said Frank.







