Brentford v West Ham player ratings

Brentford comfortably beat a much-changed West Ham side 2-0. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.

David Raya: 6

A spectator for much of the game but did everything that was asked of him, including a smart save from Ben Johnson in the second half.









Aaron Hickey: 7

Another very assured display from the young Scot in what has been an encouraging debut season in the Premier League. Was given a sterner defensive test by the introduction of former Bee Said Benrahma in the second half before being replaced late on.

Ethan Pinnock: 7

A comfortable afternoon for the big centre-back, who was given few alarms by an insipid West Ham side with one eye very much on Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar.

Ben Mee: 7

Unlucky not to score from an early goalmouth melee that saw his goal-bound shot deflected wide. Always a threat at set-pieces and defensively solid.

Rico Henry: 7

Consistent as ever and was given few problems by Manuel Lanzini down the Brentford left side and always willing to get forward.

Mathias Jensen: 8

Was excellent on the left side of Brentford’s midfield three. Laid on the pass for Bryan Mbeumo’s opener and caused all sorts of problems for West Ham’s defence with his long throws – one of which was nodded in by Yoane Wissa on the stroke of half-time.

Vitaly Janelt: 7

A physical presence in the middle of the field and a key figure in helping his side to a comfortable three points.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 5

An underwhelming display in what was rare start for the Danish wide-man. Should have put the Bees in front with a free header that he nodded wide after five minutes and missed a chance to make it 3-0 when he fired over Kevin Schade’s cross when unmarked from close range.

Yoane Wissa: 7

Played as the central striker in the absence of Ivan Toney and nodded home smartly on the stroke of half-time to double his side’s lead. Worked hard up top in what was a decent display.

Bryan Mbeumo: 8

Was a constant threat throughout. Rolled home the opening goal with a cool finish and could have scored a hat-trick with two good chances being thwarted by keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Kevin Schade: 5

His pace will always cause problems but he lacks composure on the ball and seems to be trying too hard to break his scoring duck, which is visibly playing on his mind.

Frank Onyeka: 6

A second-half replacement for the tiring Jensen and ensured his side didn’t miss a beat. As did the late introductions of Josh Dasivla, Saman Ghoddos, Shandon Baptiste, Mads Roerslev.







