Bees see off West Ham without Toney

Brentford 2 West Ham 0 20' Mbeumo 43' Wissa

Bryan Mbeuno and Yoane Wissa scored as Brentford won without Ivan Toney.

Star striker Toney missed the London derby because of a slight hamstring problem.

But a much-changed West Ham side were still no match for the Bees, who were two up by half-time.







After Nayef Aguerd gave the ball away, Mikkel Damsgaard set up Mbeumo, whose shot squirmed under keeper Lucasz Fabrianski.

And Wissa headed in the second after Mathias Jensen’s long throw was flicked on by Ben Mee.

West Ham thought they had pulled one back midway through the second half.

After a cross by former Brentford star Said Benrahma hit the post, Manuel Lanzini got to the loose ball and teed up Danny Ings, who fired into the net.

However, VAR established a handball by Divin Mubama after the ball had come back off the woodwork, and the goal was ruled out.



Brentford: Raya; Hickey (Roerslev 86), Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Janelt, Jensen (Onyeka 70), Damsgaard (Baptiste 77); Mbeumo, Wissa (Dasilva 77), Schade (Ghoddos 86).

Subs not used: Cox, Zanka, Ajer, Stevens.







