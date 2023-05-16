Bees boss backs Schade to end goal drought

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes it is only a matter of time until Kevin Schade breaks his scoring duck for the club.

Schade, who is set to become the club’s record signing this summer when he turns his loan move from Freiburg into a permanent switch, is yet to find the net in 16 appearances and produced one of the misses of the season, against Aston Villa, last month when blasted over in front of an open goal.







The 21-year-old Germany international forward also squandered a glorious chance to grab a draw against Manchester United in April when he shot straight at keeper Dave de Gea when clean through in the second half of the Bees’ 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford, and looked tentative in front of goal against West Ham last Sunday.

But Frank insists Schade will come good.

“Put it this way, he is scoring in training and that is a key thing,” Frank said.

“If he is not doing that then I am a little bit in doubt.

“Of course as an offensive player he wants to score goals and desperately wants that first goal.

“He works so hard for the team and although against West Ham he had some fairly good chances, if he keeps doing that then goals will come.”

Meanwhile, Brentford are set to complete the signing of Netherlands international goalkeeper Mark Flekken from German club Freiburg.







