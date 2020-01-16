Slovakian striker Bozenik wanted by Brentford

Slovakia international Robert Bozenik has emerged as Brentford’s top striker target.

The 20-year-old plays for Slovakian side Zilina and the Bees are keen to bring him to Griffin Park during the transfer window.





Brentford would like to sign a forward to bolster their attacking options as they challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

Other possible options are being considered, including Peterborough’s Ivan Toney and Switzerland international Cedric Itten, who plays for St Gallen.

Charlton striker Lyle Taylor has long been of interest and his contract ends in the summer, but he recently picked up a hamstring injury.

And Brentford have opted not to pursue a move for Emre Mor after showing some interest in the Turkey international, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Celta Vigo.

Meanwhile, youngster Marcus Forss has returned from a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon because of a hamstring injury and is currently expected to stay with the Bees and be an option for boss Thomas Frank during the second half of the season.







