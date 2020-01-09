Brentford interested in Turkey forward Mor

Brentford are considering a move for Turkey forward Emre Mor.

The Bees have made enquiries about the 22-year-old, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Spanish club Celta Vigo.

Mor was tipped for a big future after signing for Borussia Dortmund as a teenager for around £8m in 2016.

He impressed for Turkey at Euro 2016 and in the Champions League for Dortmund.

But his professionalism was called into question at the German club and he was sold to Celta Vigo for £11.7m in 2017.

Concerns over his attitude continued in Spain and he once publicly apologised for being late to training.

He was linked with Premier League newcomers Aston Villa, Norwich and Sheffield United in the summer and was reportedly available for just £5m.

Mor instead returned to Turkey to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan but has made only three league starts and could be on the move again this month.

He is among a number of forwards Brentford have identified as a possible signing.

