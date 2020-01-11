Frank hails Brentford but bans promotion talk

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hailed his side’s “circle of trust” amid the delight of a commanding 3-1 victory over west London rivals QPR at Griffin Park.

Goals from Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbuemo and Ollie Watkins in the first half ensured the Bees deservedly claimed their sixth successive home Championship win.

It was a superb display from Brentford, who are now third in the table, behind West Bromwich Albion and leaders Leeds United.

QPR were completely overrun for the vast majority of an exciting clash, which showcased the best attacking qualities of the hosts.

However, Frank is still cautioning against any talk of promotion to the Premier League, despite the Bees’ terrific form.

“We are very pleased and we had a huddle in the dressing room afterwards, a circle of trust, as this was the last derby at Griffin Park,” said Frank.

“I don’t want to hear about it (promotion). I only want to think about our recovery for the next game. We try to create dreams and it make the fans’ week better but our job is to focus on the next game.”

And the Brentford chief paid tribute to the “rock and roll” work-rate of his team, with Mark Warburton’s visitors having no answer throughout, despite a slight second-half improvement.

“The intensity and the pressure and the way our players, especially the front three was so impressive,” explained Frank.

“The second half I was slightly more disappointed but QPR are a good side and one of the best teams going forward in this division.”

He added: “I wanted more control in the second half but we weren’t under massive pressure. I think especially that we play nice, attractive, forward-thinking, football but the big factor is the defence is strong in high pressure situations.

“For me the best moment was one when we had eight players sprinting back when QPR cleared a corner. That is magic for me. I would have loved four or five nil but still big respect to QPR going forward.

“We only know how to play 100% rock and roll and we lacked a little of that when they scored.”







