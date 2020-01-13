Bees boss Frank signs new deal



Thomas Frank has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at Brentford.

Frank, who took over as head coach following Dean Smith’s departure for Aston Villa in October 2018, has led the Bees to third in the Championship.

He joined the club 2016 as part of Smith’s backroom team and has cemented his position in the top job since some poor early results.

“I love coming to work every day. We know this club is special,” he said.

“There is a unique togetherness at Brentford and a unique focus on wanting to get better every day. We have a clear plan; a clear strategy and good people and we are going in the right direction.”







