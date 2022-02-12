Barnsley v QPR player ratings
QPR slumped to defeat against bottom side Barnsley at Oakwell. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
David Marshall: 6
Commanded his area well. Could arguably have done better for the Barnsley goal though.
Rob Dickie: 6
Won plenty of challenges but wasn’t given the chance to bring the ball out of defence.
Jimmy Dunne: 6
Solid enough. Won several key headers.
Yoann Barbet: 5
A very forgettable performance. Gave the ball away far too frequently, including in the build-up to the goal.
Moses Odubajo: 5
Poor. His loose pass led to the goal and it was one of a number of lapses. Albert Adomah looks a much better option on the right at the moment.
Sam Field: 6
Not at his best. Worked hard but was bypassed at times and looked fatigued following the physically demanding game against Middlesbrough in midweek.
Jeff Hendrick: 6
Neat and tidy but did not impose himself on the game.
Lee Wallace: 6
Got forward well in the first half, when he fired into the side netting, but faded badly after the interval and was taken off.
Ilias Chair: 6
Not at his best, but still Rangers’ best attacking player. Created the half-chance for Wallace.
Lyndon Dykes: 6
Worked hard up front but offered very little in terms of a goal threat and missed a chance to equalise right at the end.
Andre Gray: 5
Fed off scraps. Didn’t make much of an impact but received very little service.
Stefan Johansen: 7
An improvement on Hendrick after coming on to replace him. Tried to get on the ball and make things happen.
Albert Adomah: 6
Produced a couple of good runs down the flank after coming on.
Charlie Austin: 6
Didn’t make much of an impact after his introduction.