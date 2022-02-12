Barnsley v QPR player ratings

QPR slumped to defeat against bottom side Barnsley at Oakwell. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

David Marshall: 6

Commanded his area well. Could arguably have done better for the Barnsley goal though.







Rob Dickie: 6

Won plenty of challenges but wasn’t given the chance to bring the ball out of defence.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Solid enough. Won several key headers.

Yoann Barbet: 5

A very forgettable performance. Gave the ball away far too frequently, including in the build-up to the goal.

Moses Odubajo: 5

Poor. His loose pass led to the goal and it was one of a number of lapses. Albert Adomah looks a much better option on the right at the moment.

Sam Field: 6

Not at his best. Worked hard but was bypassed at times and looked fatigued following the physically demanding game against Middlesbrough in midweek.

Jeff Hendrick: 6

Neat and tidy but did not impose himself on the game.

Lee Wallace: 6

Got forward well in the first half, when he fired into the side netting, but faded badly after the interval and was taken off.

Ilias Chair: 6

Not at his best, but still Rangers’ best attacking player. Created the half-chance for Wallace.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Worked hard up front but offered very little in terms of a goal threat and missed a chance to equalise right at the end.

Andre Gray: 5

Fed off scraps. Didn’t make much of an impact but received very little service.

Stefan Johansen: 7

An improvement on Hendrick after coming on to replace him. Tried to get on the ball and make things happen.

Albert Adomah: 6

Produced a couple of good runs down the flank after coming on.

Charlie Austin: 6

Didn’t make much of an impact after his introduction.







