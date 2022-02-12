QPR slump to defeat at bottom side Barnsley

Barnsley 1 QPR 0 74' Quina

QPR’s promotion hopes took a dent after going down to bottom-of-the-table Barnsley on a bitterly disappointing afternoon for them at Oakwell.

Domingos Quina’s long-range effort 15 minutes from time sealed a first win for the Tykes since November and consigned Rangers to a first league defeat this year.







With in-form playmaker Chris Willock sidelined through an injury picked up in training on Friday, Mark Warburton’s side struggled to to create anything in a lifeless first half that saw Barnsley go closest to scoring with a curling effort from Amine Bassi that went just wide.

The second half followed a similar pattern with the lowly hosts causing Rangers problems through the pace of Quina, who only joined the Tykes on loan from Watford earlier this month after failing to make an impact at Fulham.

Ilias Chair shot just over from just inside the box in one of Rangers’ few chances of the game, but with far too many players guilty of conceding possession the home side continued to grow in confidence and sealed the win through Quina.

After Yoann Barbet and then Moses Odubajo had both given the ball away cheaply, Claudio Gomes won possession and his smart pass found the onrushing Quina to score.

Lyndon Dykes should have grabbed an equaliser in the final attack of the game when Barbet’s in-swinging cross picked out the Scotland striker in the six-yard box, but he failed to get his head to the ball.

QPR: Marshall, Odubajo, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Wallace (Adomah 71), Field, Hendrick (Johansen 63), Chair, Gray (Austin 63), Dykes.

Subs not used: Dieng, Amos, Thomas, Sanderson.







