Warburton frustrated but denies QPR are over-reliant on Willock

QPR boss Mark Warburton pulled no punches in his assessment of his side’s performance after they put in one their worst performances of the season to slump to a dismal 1-0 defeat at bottom-of-the-table Barnsley.

Domingos Quina’s long-range strike 14 minutes from time clinched victory for the hosts, who had not won a game since November 3, to consign Rangers to a first league defeat this year.







“We didn’t do enough to win a game of football, if I’m honest,” Warburton said.

“All week we talked about Barnsley and how they lost seven games in a row and they would be scrapping for every ball and competing for every ball and we knew they would win a game sooner or later and we said ‘Don’t be against QPR’.

“We knew what we had to do, but we lacked a fluidity and an intensity today and didn’t do enough.”

Rangers badly missed the creativity of Chris Willock, who missed the game due to a “minor knock” picked up in training.

It was the second week in succession that Rangers failed to score without Willock in the side – but Warburton denied his team are too over-reliant on him.

“I’ve just been told we’ve scored in every away game for a year and this is the first time in 12 months we haven’t scored on the road,” he said.

“That is a remarkable feat by the players. We are a team that creates chances and scores goals but today we didn’t.

“When we are good you get the plaudits but today we were not good enough.

“Chrissy is a talented boy, been player of the month with his goals and assists, but when you play six games in 17 days you are going to have consequences.

“Hopefully it will only be a couple of days and we will have to see how he is tomorrow.”







