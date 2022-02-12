Marshall keeps QPR place, Dieng and Johansen on bench, no Willock

David Marsahll has kept his place in the QPR side following Seny Dieng’s return.

Senegal international Dieng, back from the Africa Cup of Nations, must settle for a place on the bench at Oakwell.

Meanwhile, Rangers are without Chris Willock, who picked up a knock in training, so start with two front – Andre Gray partners Lyndon Dykes.









Stefan Johansen, who recently had a stomach bug, is on the bench. Jeff Hendrick starts.

And Moses Odubajo comes in for Albert Adomah on the right.

Veteran goalkeeper Marshall was signed as a short-term option while Dieng was away, but he has impressed in his six appearances for the R’s.

Manager Mark Warburton hinted this week that he would opt for Marshall rather than Dieng against Barnsley.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, Warburton said: “If someone went away to Afcon and they were a centre-forward and while he’s away I brought a guy in who scores two hat-tricks, do you play him or do you drop him?

“We’ve got to consider that these are competitive athletes. David Marshall is a lovely guy and so is Seny but don’t ever think that there’s not a burning fire to go and grab that jersey and keep that jersey.

“Seny’s done great. I’m delighted to see him pick up a major trophy as he has done but he will know that David Marshall wants that shirt.

“If we have people like Dom Ball and Andre Dozzell and Ossie (Kakay) and George (Thomas) not in the squad because people have got their shirts out there – it works for every single position.

“David Marshall will do everything right and Seny has got a right battle on his hands. That’s the way it should be.”

QPR: Marshall; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet; Odubajo, Field, Hendrick, Wallace; Chair, Dykes, Gray.

Subs: Dieng, Sanderson, Amos, Johansen, Austin, Adomah, Thomas.







