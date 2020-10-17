Warburton praises QPR coaching duo after Bournemouth draw

QPR boss Mark Warburton praised his coaching staff following Saturday’s creditable 0-0 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Warburton’s side were good value for a point and nullified a Cherries attack that had scored 11 goals in their opening four matches to pick up a second clean sheet of the season.







Knee replacement surgery has restricted Warburton’s time on the training ground and he said the work of his assistants John Eustace and Neil Banfield had been crucial to devising a gameplan to nullify the threat of the home side.

“I am sitting here with a dodgy knee at the moment and John and Neil did a lot of work with the shape and to make sure we were narrowed up and forced them to one side,” Warburton said.

“Luke Amos ratted on to Lewis Cook and all the boys had a job to do and they did it.

“We had to impose ourselves and negate the strengths of your opponent and then impose your threats on them. I thought we did that.

“We can take a lot of credit from it but it’s on to the next game now.”

New signing Macauley Bonne was unable to emulate his debut heroics at Sheffield Wednesday, spurning two gilt-edged chances in the first half, but Warburton felt his side were good enough to take all three points.

“We more than deserved a point, first half especially we were very good,” he said.

“We had good intensity and restricted them to one chance when (Dominic) Solanke got on the wrong side of us but then put it just past the post.

“We knew they would come out strongly in the second half with the quality they had and we coped with them well defensively. But we always posed a threat.”